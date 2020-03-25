HANOVER COUNTY, Va. (WWBT) - Hanover County Public School students can take AP Exams online this spring while at home.
The content will include a 45-minute free-response section only and will contain the instruction that is usually provided by mid-March.
Students will get to choose between two testing dates per subject. Specific options will be available on April 3.
On March 25, students can attend free live AP review courses delivered by AP teachers across the country.
For any questions, please contact your school AP counselor:
- Atlee HS: Amy Couillard; acouillard@hcps.us
- Hanover HS: Jennifer Hall; jchall@hcps.us
- Lee-Davis HS; Emily Garcia; egarcia@hcps.us
- Patrick Henry HS; Sarah Gilbert; sgilbert@hcps.us
For additional information, visit the College Board website.
