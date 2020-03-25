Fort Lee service member tests positive for coronavirus

FORT LEE, Va. (WWBT) - An active duty service member at Fort Lee tested positive for COVID-19 today.
The individual had been quarantined for suspected infection of coronavirus and is now in monitored isolation, receiving appropriate medical care.
Medical professionals at the Kenner Army Health Clinic are working to trace the recent activity of the individual and notify those who may have been in contact and potentially exposed to the virus.
Fort Lee leadership will continue to provide installation personnel and their families with up-to-date information on appropriate measures to prevent the potential spread of the virus, as well as any impact on local activities.
“Leaders from our senior commander down to our company commanders are committed to the continued safety of our entire community and are actively engaged and monitoring COVID-19,” said Col. Hollie Martin, Fort Lee garrison commander. “We are continuing to coordinate with military and civilian health care agencies to mitigate the effects of this virus in our collective fight to flatten the curve.”
Team Lee members and families are encouraged to practice prevention measures including practicing strict hygiene, social distancing, staying home if sick, self-isolating if exposed and contact your healthcare provider for notification of symptoms.
Check online for more information about response actions at Fort Lee and links to information regarding health protection conditions and other resources.
