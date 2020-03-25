Forecast: A chilly wet day, with warmer days coming soon

RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - Soaking rain in the early morning, then spotty light rain and drizzle for the rest of the day
WEDNESDAY: Chilly and rainy. Rain will be moderate or heavy in the early morning. Light rain and drizzle for the rest of the day. Lows in the mid to upper 40s, little climb in temperatures during the day. (Rain Chance: 100%)
THURSDAY: Partly to Mostly sunny and warmer. Lows in the low 40s, highs in the low to mid 60s.
FRIDAY: Partly sunny and warm. A chance for an isolated morning shower. Lows near 50, highs in the upper 70s. (Rain Chance: 20%)
SATURDAY: Partly to mostly cloudy and breezy with a few showers possible. Lows in the mid 50s, highs in the upper 60s. (Rain Chance: 20%)
SUNDAY: Partly to mostly cloudy. Warm. Lows in the mid 50s, highs in the upper 70s to near 80.
MONDAY: Partly sunny. Lows in the mid 50s, highs in the mid 60s.
TUESDAY: Partly sunny. Lows in the mid 40s, highs in the upper 50s to near 60.
Copyright 2020 WWBT. All rights reserved.