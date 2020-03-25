Deputies: Woman charged after crashing into cruisers during chase

“She was taken into custody and incarcerated at Rappahannock Regional Jail without bond on her outstanding warrants including forging public records out of Roanoke County, identity theft out of Roanoke County, driving suspended out of Roanoke County, false identity of self to law enforcement out of Roanoke County, contempt of court out of Lynchburg, and revocation of suspended sentence or probation out of Alleghany County,” officials said.