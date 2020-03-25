Deputies: Woman charged after crashing into cruisers during chase

STAFFORD Co., Va. (WWBT) - The Stafford County Sheriff’s Office says a woman has been charged after she led deputies on a chase and crashed into two cruisers.
On March 24 around 6:42 p.m., deputies saw a wanted suspect leaving the Suburban Extended Stay along Jefferson Davis Highway.
Deputies tried conducting a traffic stop but the suspect, identified as April Campbell, 32, of Lynchburg, continued going and a pursuit started.
“The pursuit continued onto Interstate 95 northbound. Deputies attempted to conduct a rolling road block to stop the vehicle at mile marker 146,” deputies said.
Campbell kept going at a high rate of speed and hit a deputy’s vehicle, causing it to become partially disabled.
Another deputy took over the chase into Prince William County.
“At mile marker 150, he conducted a PIT maneuver, which caused the suspect vehicle to swerve and strike a jersey wall,” officials said.
Campbell kept trying to drive away and hit a second deputy’s vehicle. Another deputy then drove in front of her, blocking her from getting away.
She was taken into custody and checked by medical personnel. Deputies said Campbell was an inmate of Alleghany County Jail and was out on furlough.
“She was taken into custody and incarcerated at Rappahannock Regional Jail without bond on her outstanding warrants including forging public records out of Roanoke County, identity theft out of Roanoke County, driving suspended out of Roanoke County, false identity of self to law enforcement out of Roanoke County, contempt of court out of Lynchburg, and revocation of suspended sentence or probation out of Alleghany County,” officials said.
Out of Stafford County, she was charged with eluding police, reckless driving, assault and battery on a law enforcement officer, obstruction of justice, driving suspended, and escape without force by a felon.
