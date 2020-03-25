Deciding on dinner tonight? Here are three options!

RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - You won’t be able to eat inside a restaurant for at least 30 days but some restaurants are offering other options. Here are three restaurants you can visit.
First, let’s go to PBR--also known as Pizza and Beer of Richmond on West Cary Street.
It’s, as the name suggests, a pizza and beer shop. They’re offering delivery and takeout.
You can order through their website, Chop Chop RVA, or DoorDash.
Next, Wong Gonzalez, they offer the unique fusion of Asian and Mexican food.
The restaurant is doing takeout and delivery; you can use the apps Chop Chop RVA, or DoorDash.
And finally, let’s look at the Daily; they have locations in Carytown and Short Pump.
They say they serve delicious, health-conscious, and environmentally-friendly food.
They’re offering to go and delivery - just use their website or Chop Chop RVA.
There you have it, three options for your dinner tonight! We also have a full list of restaurants still open right here.
