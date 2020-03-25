Commonwealth Dentistry donating PPE for relief

RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - With the dentist industry at a standstill as far as not being able to open their doors to patients, Commonwealth Dentistry wants to be able to do their part by donating resources to those in the medical professions that need it the most.
Therefore, the dentistry has decided to donate their current supply of PPE (personal protective equipment) and are asking other local dentists within the State of Virginia to please donate any PPE that may not currently be in use to local medical facilities and professionals that are dealing with a shortage.
Commonwealth Dentistry has created a Facebook Group called VA Drs. for PPE Relief and they are hoping to use the platform as a hub for connecting area local dentists with medical facilities and physicians that are in need of supplies.
The dentistry will be posting dates, times and locations for these donation drop off sites as this information becomes available.
Commonwealth Dentistry is working with Dr. Karen McAndrew, owner and operator of Virginia Center for Prosthodontics and her partner, Dr. Dan Yeager to set up PPE donation drive with drop off sites at both of our offices.
All locations will be secure with a collection area outside of the Front Door. The Front Desk staff will be monitoring the drop off sites. Please see info below for more information on the days/times of the drop off sites:
Drop Off Sites:
Virginia Center for Prosthodontics:
10442 Patterson Avenue Richmond, VA 23238
Tuesday, Wednesday, Thursday and Friday This Week 10 a.m. - 2 p.m.
Commonwealth Dentistry (Colonial Heights Office):
456 Charles H Dimmock Pkwy # 5 Colonial Heights, VA 23834
Tuesday, Wednesday, Thursday and Friday this week from 10 a.m. - 2 p.m.
For those not on Facebook, you can also email Commonwealth Dentistry at vapperelief@gmail.com to submit pertinent information about what PPE supplies you need or would like to donate and we can reach back out with information on current drop off sites. Or if you would like to host a drop off site at your office or place of business please let Commonwealth Dentistry know and they can help promote this information through their Facebook Group.
Commonwealth Dentistry says they are committed to lending a helping hand to the community especially in times of need.
