Chesterfield LIVE! music festival postponed due to coronavirus

CHESTERFIELD, Va. (WWBT) - Chesterfield LIVE! music festival has been postponed due to the coronavirus pandemic.
The festival was scheduled to take place in May but has been postponed, though no make-up date has been scheduled yet.
The free event is hosted by Chesterfield County in partnership with the Richmond Symphony and the Chesterfield Chamber of Commerce.
In addition to the music, there will be a children’s play area, vendors and food trucks.
The festival will be held at the Chesterfield County Fairgrounds. Blankets and lawn chairs are recommended and no pets are allowed.
