Businesses, community members donate extra medical supplies

RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - Local businesses are stepping up to help Virginia health care workers get the supplies they need to take care of patients.
Many hospital systems are still running critically low on personal protective equipment like masks, face shields and gowns.
Now with non-essential businesses closed down for a month, employees are doing what they can to help out the medical field in this time of need.
"I wasn't expecting to be in this position at all," said Amy Black, owner of Amy Black Tattoo in Carytown.
Black usually creates works of art on the human body. As of March 13, her shop has been closed, and her tattoo machine temporarily out of business.
However, Amy is in business doing something more important during the COVID-19 outbreak.
"Support our local caregivers because if we run out of caregivers, then we're in big trouble,” she said. “So, we really, really need to protect them."
She’s donating some of the extra supplies from her tattoo shop to local health care workers.
"Every little bit counts," Black said.
Jodie Martin in Chesterfield did the same thing.
"200 pairs of gloves, it could have been a little more than that,” Martin said. “I believe there was 112 hair nets and 100 pairs of booties for the feet."
With Martin’s spa, Bodyworks by Jodie, now closed, she felt she could still fill a need, and said the medical community has responded.
"They were just forever grateful,” she said. “They are just wonderful people."
Black agrees and has even created VA Unite to help with the effort.
"We're virtually connecting all makers of personal protective equipment and any donors of personal protective equipment to the places of need," Black said.
"We have people who know how to sew that are helping make masks that they can donate to local hospitals," said Bert Green, President of RVA Makers.
Green heads up the non-profit RVA Makers, a group of craftsmen and women across the Richmond area. Green is using his equipment to make different types of protective gear.
"We're trying to make as many masks as we can,” he said. “We're looking at some potential donations that might allow us to make between 500 and 1,000 of these face shields in the next week or two."
The groups are asking people to send the sterilized items directly to the health care systems in need.
“Put your donated items in a new clean trash bag and then look us up online to find those virtual drop off sites,” Black said.
Many community members have asked where they can send some of their homemade masks and gear. Each health system is different.
HCA HEALTHCARE
A spokesman for the health system said they are gladly accepting donations of manufactured, approved masks, face shields and other personal protective equipment from hardware stores, schools or other sources.
Each of the hospitals have established donation processing areas/boxes outside of the emergency rooms.
“Based on current CDC guidelines, we are not accepting homemade masks at this time,” said spokesman Jeff Caldwell. “The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) cautions against the use of homemade masks because their capability to protect healthcare providers is unknown.”
However, Caldwell said there are other ways to help support the medical staff by doing the following:
- Donating blood through local blood banks including the American Red Cross
- Organizing efforts to assist our caregivers with childcare, shopping and meals.
- Contributing to local COVID-19 response funds
- Donating items to local charities in need
“HCA Healthcare truly appreciates the generous outpouring of support we are receiving from the communities we serve,” Caldwell said. “While we have the supplies and equipment we need at this time, we are doing everything possible to secure personal protective equipment (PPE) including masks, face shields, and gowns. We have also implemented protocols recommended by the CDC to conserve those items. Additionally, we are awaiting guidance from the Food and Drug administration on reprocessing personal protective equipment for re-use.”
CENTRAL VIRGINIA VA HEALTH CARE SYSTEM
A spokesperson said they will accept unused, unopened and sealed PPE donations.
OTHERS
Bon Secours Mercy Health and VCU Health were working on a list of donation items they are able to accept. That information was not immediately available.
Per CDC regulations, in settings where facemasks are not available, the health care provider, “might use homemade masks (e.g., bandana, scarf) for care of patients with COVID-19 as a last resort.”
“However, homemade masks are not considered PPE, since their capability to protect HCP is unknown,” the website said. “Caution should be exercised when considering this option. Homemade masks should ideally be used in combination with a face shield that covers the entire front (that extends to the chin or below) and sides of the face.”
