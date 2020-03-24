29-year-old inmate dies at Riverside Regional Jail

PRINCE GEORGE Co., Va. (WWBT) - Officials said an inmate died at Riverside Regional Jail early Tuesday morning.
Officials said an inmate went into medical distress while being examined by medical staff.
Staff started CPR and Prince George EMS responded and continued CPR.
Prince George police are investigating the death and the jail has initiated an internal investigation into the matter.
Officials said the cause of death is unknown at this time but it appears to be of natural causes. The Medical Examiner will determine the official cause of death.
Officials identified the inmate as 29-year-old Michael Dillon who was being held without bond for simple assault and vandalism out of Petersburg. Dillion entered the facility on March 20.
