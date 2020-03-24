Watch a free virtual livestream of the Northern Lights

According to Explore.com, the best times to see The Northern Lights are late winter and early spring from 10 p.m. to 4 a.m. Eastern Daylight Time. (Source: Pixabay)
By Adrianna Hargrove | March 24, 2020 at 12:24 PM EDT - Updated March 24 at 12:43 PM

RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - Explore.org and Polar Bears International are offering a free livestream of the Northern Lights.

The Livestream will be streamed through a camera located at the Churchill Northern Studies Center in Manitoba, Canada. To view the livestream, click here.

The camera is located directly underneath the aurora oval, which according to Explore.org, is one of the best places on Earth to watch.

According to Explore.org, the best times to see the Northern Lights are late winter and early spring from 10 p.m. to 4 a.m. Eastern Daylight Time.

