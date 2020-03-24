VSU Cooperative Extension delivering annual blueberry field walk through social media

PETERSBURG, Va. (WWBT) - Virginia Cooperative Extension is turning to social media to deliver its annual walk through a blueberry field.
The walk will be broadcast live on Facebook at 4 p.m. on March 26.
Specialty crop Extension specialist Dr. Reza Rafie will walk through VSU’s Randolph Farm blueberry fields and high tunnel, where a collection of 39 different cultivars are being studied.
“All are different in terms of productivity, time of maturity, plant structure, fruit size, bush size, vigor, etc. This program provides an excellent opportunity to learn about these cultivars and ask questions in real time to help growers decide which ones may be best for their needs,” a release said.
