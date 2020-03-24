Virginia ABC stores will reduce hours next week

RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - Starting next week, all Virginia ABC stores in the state will be reducing hours of operations.
On March 27, all stores will be reducing its hours from 12 p.m. to 7 p.m.
Reducing the time the stores will be open to customers allows staff time to stock shelves, as well as clean and thoroughly disinfect store surfaces to protect employees and customers.
Additionally, limited operating hours enable more flexibility in staffing.
“Given the expanding nature of the coronavirus to other areas of the commonwealth, after consulting with the Virginia Department of Health, we believe these adjustments to our business practices will reinforce measures already in place to keep everyone safe and mitigate the impact of this virus on our employees and customers,” Virginia ABC Chief Executive Officer Travis Hill, said.
Customers can practice social distancing and reduce the time spent in stores by placing their orders online at www.abc.virginia.gov.
