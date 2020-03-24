VCU begins clinical trials on potential, experimental treatment for COVID-19

RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - Virginia Commonwealth University researchers have started two clinical trials on a potential, experimental treatment for COVID-19.
Dr. Arun Sanyal, a liver specialist and gastroenterologist, is leading the trials of an investigational drug for patients with moderate and severe symptoms of COVID-19 and the virus responsible for the disease, SARS-Cov-2.
The investigational antiviral was developed by Gilead Sciences Inc. and used experimentally to treat Ebola.
“We feel it is extremely important that drugs to be used for this potentially life-threatening disease be tested rigorously so we have good evidence of their efficacy as well as their safety,” Sanyal said. “We are delighted to work with Gilead on this trial, and we look forward to generating the data that hopefully will help lots of people who have this condition.”
Earlier this year, it was used on a man hospitalized in Washington state after he was diagnosed with COVID-19.
“Remdesivir is an investigational agent — it is not approved anywhere globally and has not been demonstrated to be safe or effective for any use,” a release said.
VCU is one of the few institutions participating in the clinical trials.
“The selection of VCU as a site for this global trial reflects our ability to bring multidisciplinary care to clinical trials and in having the capacity, the breadth and the depth of expertise needed to manage these patients,” said Sanyal, a professor of Internal Medicine in the VCU School of Medicine.
Remdesivir has previously shown antiviral activity against other coronaviruses like Middle East respiratory syndrome (MERS) severe acute respiratory syndrome (SARS) in certain models.
“Remdesivir acts by mimicking the appearance of part of the virus and infiltrating the enzyme that viruses can use to replicate themselves. It is designed to slow the infection of healthy cells in a patient’s body,” a release said.
The trials will provide the chance for data to be generated on the investigational drug’s safety and effectiveness.
“VCU’s trials will enroll participants with documented COVID-19 infection who have fever and symptoms warranting hospitalization. Doctors at VCU Health will administer the investigational drug intravenously in five- or 10-day regimens and follow up 28 days later,” a release said.
