Tri-City Chili Peppers, Dunlop House reveals mascot

COLONIAL HEIGHTS, Va. (WWBT) - The Tri-City Chili Peppers will be partnering with Dunlop House Assisted Living & Memory Care to reveal the newest member of the Chili Pepper family.
Due to Dunlop House being locked down for the past week due to the coronavirus, limiting residents to leave the facility or have family members visit, The Chili Peppers wants to bring joy to residents by letting them be the first to see the team’s new mascot.
To practice social distancing and other guidelines related to coronavirus, the mascot will be accompanied by three members of the Chili Pepper staff.
Residents will remain in their rooms while the mascot greets them through windows in the courtyard area and perimeter around the facility.
The reveal will take place on March 24 at 10 a.m. and will join the launch of the Name-the-Mascot competition on the team’s website.
Fans can submit entries until 12 a.m. on March 29.
A top five will be selected and put up for a vote with a winner announced sometime in April.
The team will stream tomorrow’s event live on the Tri-City Chili Peppers Facebook page.
