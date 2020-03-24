Third positive coronavirus case in Goochland County confirmed

GOOCHLAND COUNTY, Va. (WWBT) - The Chickahominy Health District (CHD) has confirmed the third positive case of coronavirus (COVID-19) in Goochland County.
This case comes from a male resident of Goochland County in his 60′s.
CHD says he is following the doctor’s instructions by self-isolating at home.
“As we continue to see new cases of COVID-19 in our community and throughout Virginia, it becomes even more critical that people follow public health recommendations on social distancing and good hygiene,” Chickahominy Health District Director, Dr. Thomas Franck said. “Social distancing is one of the most effective strategies in lessening the impact of an epidemic such as COVID-19.”
COVID-19 spreads primarily through respiratory droplets. To lower the risk of spreading respiratory infections, including COVID-19, the Virginia Department of Health encourages the following effective behaviors:
- Stay home when you are sick.
- Avoid contact with sick people.
- Cover your mouth and nose with a tissue or your sleeve (not your hands) when coughing or sneezing.
- Wash your hands often with soap and water for at least 20 seconds; use an alcohol-based hand sanitizer if soap and water are not available.
- Avoid touching your eyes, nose, and mouth.
- Clean and disinfect frequently touched objects and surfaces.
- If you are experiencing symptoms, call your doctor.
If you think you have been exposed to COVID-19 and develop a fever and symptoms, such as cough or difficulty breathing, call your healthcare provider for medical advice. If you are sick with COVID-19 or think you might have it, follow the steps below from the CDC website (https://www.cdc.gov/coronavirus/2019-ncov/if-you-are-sick/steps-when-sick.html) to help protect other people in your home and community.
- Stay home except to get medical care.
- Separate yourself from other people and animals in your home.
- Call ahead before visiting your doctor.
- Wear a face mask when you are around other people (closer than 6ft) and before you enter a healthcare provider’s office.
- Cover your mouth and nose with a tissue or your sleeve (not your hands) when coughing or sneezing.
- Avoid sharing personal household items.
- Clean your hands often.
- Clean all “high-touch” surfaces frequently.
- Monitor your symptoms and following care instructions from your healthcare provider and local health department.
CHD has established a hotline to answer coronavirus (COVID-19) questions for residents of Goochland, Hanover, Charles City, and New Kent. The general community may call 804-365-3340 with questions Monday through Friday at 8:00 a.m. – 4:30 p.m. Health Care providers may call 804-365-3341 during the same time period.
Copyright 2020 WWBT. All rights reserved.