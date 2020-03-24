Third positive coronavirus case in Goochland County confirmed

If you think you have been exposed to COVID-19 and develop a fever and symptoms, such as cough or difficulty breathing, call your healthcare provider for medical advice. If you are sick with COVID-19 or think you might have it, follow the steps below from the CDC website (https://www.cdc.gov/coronavirus/2019-ncov/if-you-are-sick/steps-when-sick.html) to help protect other people in your home and community.