Richmond Flying Squirrels offers digital field trip for Richmond-area students

RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - The Richmond Flying Squirrels will be offering a digital field trip for Richmond-area students through their 2020 Education Day curriculum.
The Flying Squirrels host Education Days annually at The Diamond as a learning-centered field trip to a game for schools around the Richmond region.
The Education Day curriculum was designed by a Henrico County educator and incorporates state-mandated objectives.
The website includes hands-on activities, educational videos, word problems, printable activity sheets and more that align with the Virginia Standards of Learning (SOL) objectives taught to elementary students throughout the school year.
The curriculum, which is broken down by grade-level, is available to families and students with schools closed for the remainder of the academic year.
“In these unprecedented times, it is still our responsibility to be impactful in our communities, and especially with our future: the kids,” Flying Squirrels VP & COO Todd “Parney” Parnell said. “We are very proud of this wonderful work and hope children and parents alike enjoy learning from this information.”
The Flying Squirrels are encouraging participating families to share pictures of their children completing the activities with the team on their Facebook page.
