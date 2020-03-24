Richmond City leaders warn lack of social distancing could result in park closures

RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - Richmond City leaders are warning people about the importance of social distancing while outdoors and if not followed, could result in city parks closing down.
Mayor Levar Stoney, Richmond Police Chief Will Smith and Richmond Parks, Recreations & Community Facilities Director Chris Frelke announced they have several options on the table if people do not follow recommendations put in place by Governor Northam.
“We have not seen the peak of COVID-19 in the city just yet,” Stoney said. “That’s why we believe it’s very important each person plays a part, in a role, in preventing the spread of this disease.”
The City of Richmond has recommended, per the CDC, no group gatherings of more than 10 people.
Richmond Police have increased patrols at area parks and will be issuing verbal warnings if officers see large group gatherings. However, if Richmonders decide to ignore that suggestion, there could be more punitive measures.
"It certainly could end up being a summons for violating the executive order,” Chief Smith said. “Ultimately, if it becomes a problem that's difficult for us to manage then certainly we have the ability to close the parks."
While it's a situation no one, including city leaders wants to happen, Stoney is urging the public to listen to their recommendations and use common sense.
“We understand the importance of everyone wanting to get to the parks, but right now we really have to practice good social distancing,” Frelke said.
“We’re looking at good weather Friday and Saturday; we request that you do not gather in group of more than 10 people at Pony Pasture, Texas Beach, along the river,” Stoney added.
The Mayor said those are just a few of the areas his office has gotten phone calls about in regards to large groups of people.
“We also encourage people to not have close contact with people outside of your family, participate in team sports,” Stoney said. “That means playing basketball or pickleball, you name it. We need to stop that across the city because you can pass the virus that way.”
“Just listen!” urged Candace, who was visiting Brown’s Island Tuesday.
Candace and her family took a trip to Brown’s Island after being cooped up inside for several days like many other families.
“With two small children you don’t want to be inside for too long,” added Stephanie Rowland, another parent.
These families have been monitoring the developments as the virus spreads in Virginia and said it’s important for everyone to pay attention.
“In order to get a hold on it, a grip on it, we need to come together as a community and stay home if need be,” said Rich, who was on Brown’s Island.
“I don’t think there’s anything wrong with being outside,” said Josh Rowland. “It sounds like that’s safer germ wise. So just keeping your heads up and trying to maintain a safer distance.”
“We’re not seeking to be punitive, we’re seeking to protect the lives of all Richmonders,” Stoney said. “Every resident has a role to play.”
The city plans to place message boards and signs in high traffic areas around the parks reminding people about social distance.
