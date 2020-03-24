Richmond artist draws portraits of COVID-19 survivors

RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - We often hear the names of those who have died from COVID-19. However, there is very little information on those people who have survived.
There are thousands of survivors, and one Richmond artist is working to shine a light on all of them.
Alfonso Perez Acosta draws one portrait each day of a person who has recovered from COVID-19. He features the portraits on his Instagram page - ADrawingTable.
If you know someone who has recovered from COVID-19 and would like to be included in Acosts’a artistic tribute, email him at adrawingtable@gmail.com.
Copyright 2020 WWBT. All rights reserved.