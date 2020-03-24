Richmond-area restaurants offering curbside, delivery and/or pickup

RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - Mayor Levar Stoney is working with city restaurants to use curbside services during the coronavirus (COVID-19) pandemic.
Customers can place orders in advance, then pick them up outdoors from their car.
Restaurants that will be open for curbside pickup are:
- Rostov’s Coffee and Tea, 9 a.m. to 5 p.m., front and back entrances
- Julep’s, 11:30 a.m. to 7 p.m.
- Jean Jacques Bakery, Tuesday - Friday 7 a.m. to 3 p.m., Saturday’s 7 a.m. to 4 p.m.
- Brio at Stony Point Fashion Park, there is a limited menu and there is 20 percent off of online orders with code TGO5501. Check with the store for hours.
- Bryant’s Cider - begins Friday, March 20. Fridays 6-8 p.m., and Saturdays and Sundays until 3-5 p.m.
- Firehouse Subs will be offering counter service for take out orders, Rapid Rescue on-line ordering system, call-in orders via phone and third party delivery services and drive-thru services
- Tanglewood Ordinary, Friday-Saturday 4:30 p.m. to 8 p.m., Sundays 11:30 a.m. to 7:30 p.m., will be texting customers when their orders are ready.
- Firebirds has a Firebirds Family Meal Deal starting at $29.95 for four people. Curbside and Deliveries are available as well.
- Capriccio’s Italian Restaurant on 9127 West Broad Street is currently donating 172 pizzas to hospitals, fire stations, retirement homes and police stations. Anyone who calls or stops by is able to get a free medium cheese pizza. Takeout and delivery services are Sundays from 12 p.m. to 8 p.m., Monday-Thursday 11 a.m. to 9:30 p.m. and Fridays and Saturdays, 11 a.m. to 10:30 p.m.
- World of Beer Richmond/Short Pump will offer curbside services from 12 p.m. to 9 p.m. First line responders such as military, nurses, doctors, EMT’s, etc. will get 50% off. Orders can also be placed and delivered through UberEats. The 50% off coupon does not work through the UberEats app. For more information, click here.
- Noodles & Company ALL LOCATIONS will offer pickup, curbside and delivery from 11 a.m. – 8 p.m. Orders can be placed online or on the app. Gluten-free, dairy-free, vegetarian and vegan options are available.
- Moe’s Southwest Grill is offering free deliveries on orders of $10 or more placed on its website and the Moe’s app until April 10.
- Groovin Gourmets in Henrico will do pickups on Tuesdays and Fridays from 12 p.m. to 4 p.m. Beer and wine will be offered to-go. Anyone 21 years of age or older must present a valid photo ID at the time of pickup.
- Ay Caramba located on 204 East Grace Street, are accepting to-go orders
- Bonefish Grill is delivering through UberEats and DoorDash, guests can also take advantage of 20% off carryout when they call to place an order with their local Bonefish Grill to pick up.
- Carrabba’s Italian Grill is offering pick up or delivery. Order online to use code ‘SPRING15’ to receive 15% off your order or for Free Delivery, use code ‘SPRINGFREE.’
- Outback Steakhouse offers curbside takeaway or delivery. Free delivery through April 30.
- Metro Diner can enjoy BOGO-to-go when guests order online and pick-up.
The Central Business District and various neighborhood commercial districts will assist with traffic flow.
Normal parking regulations will not be strict during this period.
Copyright 2020 WWBT. All rights reserved.