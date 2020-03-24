One dead, three injured in Powhatan County shooting

POWHATAN COUNTY, Va. (WWBT) - One person is dead and three others are injured after a shooting in Powhatan County.
On March 23 at approximately 8 p.m., the Powhatan County Sheriff’s Office received a call from someone about a domestic dispute.
The caller told police that a family member at a residence in the 5000 block of Old Buckingham Road had a gun and was pointing it at people.
Police say seconds later, three people were shot and fled the residence.
Deputies located the three victims and were informed by them that the shooter was still in the residence.
As deputies attended to the victims, a perimeter was established around the residence.
One victim was transported by air and the other two victims were transported by ground to the hospital.
Police say the Chesterfield County Police tactical team and the Richmond City Police Department tactical team searched the residence and found Raymond Morlock Jr., 56, deceased.
The shooting is currently under investigation.
