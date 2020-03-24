Nursing homes, assisted living facilities add new restrictions to curb COVID-19. Will they be enough?

The strict new measures still didn’t prevent COVID-19 from getting in. The week before, a male resident and his wife returned to their independent living apartment from their home in Florida. On Friday, March 6, the man fell in his apartment and was admitted to the nursing facility. Burns said nobody there suspected COVID-19 — he didn’t have a fever or shortness of breath. But his mental state was declining, so he was admitted to VCU Medical Center for further treatment.