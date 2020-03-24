Northam says Virginia is ‘fighting a biological war’ as positive coronavirus cases near 300

RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - Governor Ralph Northam says Virginia is “fighting a biological war” as the total number of positive coronavirus cases in Virginia has risen to 290 with 45 patients being hospitalized.
On Tuesday, the governor reiterated that COVID-19 will continue to impact the commonwealth for months, not weeks.
Northam says he’s making his decisions in the response to COVID-19 based on science and data and takes full responsibility as governor.
Governor Ralph Northam will continue to update the commonwealth on the coronavirus outbreak in daily briefings, but they will now be moved to 2 p.m.
The current number of confirmed cases stands at 290, but experts expect that to continue to climb as more tests and supplies become available.
Virginia Gov. Ralph Northam says that public schools will remain closed for the rest of the current school year and certain types of businesses, like bowling alleys, gyms and theaters, must close in response to the coronavirus outbreak.
The closures will take effect at midnight on Tuesday and will last at least 30 days.
Further information from Gov. Northam’s Office on businesses impacted can be found, HERE. Anyone with questions related to a business can email business@virginia.gov.
So far, seven Virginians have died from the virus, and it has now spread to all regions of the state.
Governor Northam says social distancing remains the key to stopping the spread and encouraged people to stay off beaches and away from parties, saying “this is not a vacation."
