News to Know for March 24: Schools will remain closed; Non-essential businesses to close; Richmond police officer has coronavirus; Chesterfield schools Chromebook support; Expect heavy rain tonight

Coronavirus has dominated headlines across the United States, and the status within our country and commonwealth is changing rapidly. To make it easier to stay up to date, NBC12 put everything you need to know in one place.
On Sunday, the governor made clear that COVID-19 will continue to impact the commonwealth for months, not weeks.
So far, seven Virginians have died from the virus, and it has now spread to all regions of the state.
Governor Northam says social distancing remains the key to stopping the spread and encouraged people to stay off beaches and away from parties, saying “this is not a vacation."
Virginia has reported its seventh death due to coronavirus out of the Virginia Beach area.
The Virginia Beach Health Department says the patient was a man in his 70s with underlying health conditions. The cause of death was acute respiratory failure.
Health officials are still investigating the source of transmission.
Virginia Gov. Ralph Northam says that public schools will remain closed for the rest of the current school year and certain types of businesses, like bowling alleys, gyms and theaters, must close in response to the coronavirus outbreak.
Northam’s announcement Monday comes as the state announced that the number of people testing positive for the virus continues to rise and is now at 254.
The closures will take effect at midnight on Tuesday and will last at least 30 days.
Businesses can be charged and even lose licenses if they choose to stay open with more than 10 people inside, which is following new federal guidelines. That includes restaurants, bars, movie theaters and gyms.
The rapid spread of the coronavirus since it was first reported in China has dealt an unprecedented shock to the global economy.
Following are business developments Monday related to the outbreak as governments attempt to stabilize their economies, companies struggle to cope and millions of people face job losses and disruptions in supplies of goods and in services.
Dollar General said it anticipates a majority of the new jobs will be temporary, but that some may be long term.
CVS Health also announced Monday that it is looking to fill 50,000 full-time, part-time and temporary roles across the country.
Other companies have also announced they are hiring more employees, among them Amazon, Dollar Tree, Papa Johns and Domino’s Pizza.
One person is dead and three others are injured after a shooting in Powhatan County.
On March 23 at approximately 8 p.m., the Powhatan County Sheriff’s Office received a call from someone about a family member at a residence in the 5000 block of Old Buckingham Road who had a gun and was pointing it at people.
Police say seconds later, three people were shot and fled the residence.
Deputies located the three victims and were informed by them that the shooter was still in the residence. A perimeter was established around the residence.
Police say the Chesterfield County Police tactical team and the Richmond City Police Department tactical team searched the residence and found Raymond Morlock Jr., 56, deceased.
The shooting is currently under investigation.
A Richmond police officer has tested positive for COVID-19 following a trip to New York.
According to Richmond City Health District, the officer is in her 40s, is home in isolation and is in stable condition.
Another co-worker who has been in close contact with her is under self-quarantine and monitoring for symptoms.
This is the first known case of a City of Richmond employee testing positive.
Chesterfield County Public Schools will be issuing support and free Xfinity hot spots for Chromebooks.
Support is limited to students in grades 5-12, who are already participating in the Chromebook take-home program.
On Tuesdays, support systems will be located at Thomas Dale and Matoaca High Schools from 9 a.m. to 12 p.m.
On Thursdays, support systems will be located at the Career and Technical Center on Hull Street and at Robious Middle School from 1 p.m. to 4 p.m.
Henrico County Public Schools will be handing out wifi devices, setting up mobile hubs and repairing and exchanging laptops for students.
Up to 400 wifi hot spot devices will be handed out to students and staffers who don’t have internet access at home.
Techs will also be on hand to repair school-issued laptops or exchange out ones that can not be easily repaired.
Vans will be located at these schools Monday through Friday from 8:30 a.m. to 10:30 a.m., and 2 p.m. to 4 p.m.:
- Deep Run
- Douglas Freeman
- Hermitage
- Highland Springs
Lynard Skynyrd will be performing at Innsbrook After Hours on Thursday, July 23, for “one last time.”
The concert will celebrate a career that has spanned more than 40 years and includes a catalog of more than 60 albums with more than 30 million units sold.
Tickets for the concert will go on sale online, Friday, March 27 at 10:00 a.m.
A limited number of early bird general admission tickets for the show will be available during the week of March 27-April 2 for $32.
Stores have announced new hours of operation for senior citizens and the disabled to be able to get their groceries and essential supplies.
