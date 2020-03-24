NBC12, National Weather Service offer weather lessons to keep kids educated, entertained at home

Adults will likely learn something too!

Andrew Freiden and Megan Wise will host Facebook live weather lessons weekdays at 1 p.m. on the NBC12 Facebook page. (Source: WWBT)
By Nick Russo | March 24, 2020 at 5:52 PM EDT - Updated March 24 at 6:14 PM

RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - If your kids are stuck at home due to COVID-19 related shutdowns, NBC12 and the National Weather Service have fun weather lessons available for kids and adults of all ages.

Monday through Friday at 1 p.m. for the foreseeable future, Andrew Freiden and Megan Wise will pick one topic and give a brief lesson on Facebook Live on the NBC12 Facebook page.

On Monday, Andrew Freiden talked about the differences between cold fronts/warm fronts and the secret “PIPs”.

MONDAY's Weather Together (TOP SECRET)

Andrew Freiden NBC12 is going to reveal some top secret stuff about weather fronts. ONLY WATCH THIS IF YOU WANT YOUR KIDS to learn something secret about the weather

Posted by NBC12 on Monday, March 23, 2020

On Tuesday, he explained the different precipitation types (sleet, freezing rain, rain, and snow) and how they form.

Tuesday's Weather Together!

Posted by NBC12 on Tuesday, March 24, 2020

If you’re so eager to learn about weather that you just can’t wait for our weekday Facebook lives at 1 p.m., the National Weather Service has many online resources available to help you learn about every weather phenomenon under the sun.

