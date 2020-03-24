NBC12, National Weather Service offer weather lessons to keep kids educated, entertained at home

RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - If your kids are stuck at home due to COVID-19 related shutdowns, NBC12 and the National Weather Service have fun weather lessons available for kids and adults of all ages.
Monday through Friday at 1 p.m. for the foreseeable future, Andrew Freiden and Megan Wise will pick one topic and give a brief lesson on Facebook Live on the NBC12 Facebook page.
On Monday, Andrew Freiden talked about the differences between cold fronts/warm fronts and the secret “PIPs”.
On Tuesday, he explained the different precipitation types (sleet, freezing rain, rain, and snow) and how they form.
If you’re so eager to learn about weather that you just can’t wait for our weekday Facebook lives at 1 p.m., the National Weather Service has many online resources available to help you learn about every weather phenomenon under the sun.
