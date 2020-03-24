Moe’s Southwest Grill offering free entrees, deliveries to help families

RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - Moe’s Southwest Grill will be offering free entrees and free deliveries to help families that are impacted by the coronavirus.
Until March 28, guests will receive a free kids entree with the purchase of any adult entree ordered in-store, on the website or through Moe’s app. Drinks and cookies are not included with the kid’s meal and are not offered through third party delivery.
Moe’s Build Your Own Taco Kit will offer a full Southwest spread that serves four to six people. In it are 12 soft flour tortillas, a choice of two proteins, lettuce, shredded cheese, pico de gallo, rice, beans, sour cream, a bowl of queso and chips and salsa.
The taco kits are available to order in-store, on the website, and on Moe’s app for $34.99. Through third-party delivery partners, it will cost $39.99.
Until April 10, Moe’s is offering free deliveries on orders $10 or more through the website and Moe’s app.
