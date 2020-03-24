Local school districts wait to find out how to implement school closure requirement due to COVID 19

RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - Parents all across Virginia are scrambling to figure out how their students will be impacted by the Governor's decision to close all public schools for the remainder of the academic year.
School leaders across Central Virginia say they also have questions about what happens next.
Many school leaders say it’s disappointing but necessary. Chesterfield’s Superintendent told families Monday afternoon to begin making child care arrangements.
Both parents and students are sounding off.
"Today, I'm directing all schools in Virginia to remain closed at least through the end of this academic year,” Governor Ralph Northam announced.
That historic decision left just about every wondering what will happen from here. "Definitely a shocker,” Troy Lewis said.
"It's going to be hard for parents. They can't go to work,” another parent said.
“How will this affect if they go to the next grade? What about the material they didn’t learn,” a parent wrote on Facebook.
“Us seniors are literally heartbroken,” a student posted.
“Please make sure our seniors get their proms and graduations even if they are delayed,” another chimed in.
"Some parents ain’t got food to feed them like that so that’s really going to be hard too,” a parent told NBC 12.
"That is our No. 1 priority. We are delivering food to 34 different locations across Richmond and we will continue to do that and make sure our kids are fed,” Richmond Superintendent Jason Kamras said.
He also has a message for teachers.
"I want our staff to know they will continue to get paid. They will continue to get benefits. We want to support them in any way {we} can. We don’t want any RPS employee to suffer any financial hardship because of the closure,” he added.
Henrico's Superintendent shared this message on Facebook Monday. "Like you, I am stunned and saddened to be seeing those words become a reality." She says it's a matter of long-term health and safety.
Tuesday, the state department of education is expected to give all school districts guidance on how they might proceed - whether that involves remote learning or extending the current school year into the next. So many questions with answers that have no choice but to come soon.
"Just kind of take it day by day,” Lewis added.
School leaders in Petersburg are sending hot spot devices home to allow students to have access to the internet if they don’t have it.
Richmond’s Superintendent says RPS is ramping efforts to send books home for children to continue learning.
Copyright 2020 WWBT. All rights reserved.