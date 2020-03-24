Mayor Stoney warns lack of social distancing could close Richmond parks

RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - Mayor Levar Stoney is warning that city parks could close if people do not adhere to social distancing.
Stoney, along with other city leaders, reinforced the need for that and no group gatherings of more than 10 people in Richmond at a press conference Tuesday morning.
Mayor Stoney strongly recommends people use common sense by not gathering in groups at places such as Pony Pasture, Texas Beach and other areas along the James River.
Richmond City Parks & Recreation says they want people to enjoy the outdoors, but urge people to follow the CDC guidelines such as washing hands, hygiene, etc.
Signs informing the public of social distancing will be placed in high traffic areas around the city.
Richmond Police Department Chief Will Smith says there will be patrols in parks and around the city to monitor social distancing.
Chief Smith says at this point groups of more than 10 will get a verbal warning, however, officers are prepared to enforce this public health order. That could come in the form of a public summons, but the city has not reached that point.
