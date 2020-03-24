Latest Virginia news, sports, business and entertainment at 3:20 a.m. EDT

ANIMAL CRUELTY CHARGES
Virginia man charged with neglecting and abusing horses
RICHMOND, Va. (AP) — A self-described "horse whisperer" from Virginia has been charged with neglecting and abusing five horses found to be severely malnourished and starving. The Richmond-Times Dispatch reports that authorities said five other horses in his care died before they could intervene. Nathaniel White Feather is the owner and operator of the White Feather Trail Rides and Literacy Program. When reached Monday by the Times-Dispatch, White Feather said he was instructed by his attorney not to comment, but indicated the allegations that he mistreated the horses are erroneous.
VIRUS OUTBREAK-VIRGINIA
Northam cancels school year, orders some businesses closed
RICHMOND, Va. (AP) — Virginia Gov. Ralph Northam says public schools will remain closed for the rest of the current school year. He also says certain types of businesses, like bowling alleys, gyms and theaters, must close in response to the coronavirus outbreak. Northam's announcement Monday comes as the state says the number of people testing positive for the virus has continued to rise and is now at 254. The governor had previously ordered a two-week school closure, which was set to conclude at the end of this week. Many school districts in the state have previously said they will be closed until at least mid-April.
BC-VA-TOILET PAPER ONLY
Despite scarcity, officials warn to flush only toilet paper
NORFOLK, Va. (AP) — Toilet paper has become a scarce commodity as the coronavirus spreads. But sanitation officials in southeastern Virginia are still warning people to flush only toilet paper and nothing else. The Virginian-Pilot reported Sunday that local officials are anticipating possible backups or overflows at treatment facilities from people flushing items other than toilet paper. Officials from the Hampton Roads Sanitation District warned against flushing personal hygiene wipes, paper towels or even facial tissues. They said that toilet paper is designed to break down. Other products are not.
DOMESTIC VIOLENCE CONCERNS
Domestic violence counselors brace for possible uptick
ROANOKE, Va. (AP) — Domestic violence counselors in Virginia say they are are preparing for a possible increase in cases as people spend more time at home during quarantines prompted by the coronavirus outbreak. The Roanoke Times reports that groups such as Total Action for Progress are concerned. Stacey Sheppard, TAP’s director of human services, said the nonprofit's crisis intervention staffers have seen before the effect of major snowstorms and other events that keep people shut in together and add strain to an already stressful situation. Advocates say they want people to know that services are still up and running.
APARTMENT FIRE
Virginia fire destroys a dozen apartments, displaces 23
NORFOLK, Va. (AP) — The Norfolk Fire Rescue says a fire destroyed 12 apartments and displaced 23 people. Fire crews say they responded twice to calls in the same block early Sunday morning. Authorities say the first apartment fire at 2 a.m. was quickly extinguished. No one was home at the time of the response. Fire crews were called again to the same block nearly 3 1/2 hours later to respond to another fire. Officials say that blaze took more than two hours to contain and destroyed 12 apartments. No injuries were reported and it is unclear if the fires are connected. The cause of the fires is under investigation.
SUPREME COURT-PIRATE SHIP
North Carolina wins court piracy case over Blackbeard's ship
WASHINGTON (AP) — The Supreme Court is ruling unanimously for North Carolina in a copyright fight with a company that has documented the salvage of the pirate Blackbeard's ship off the state's coast. Justice Elena Kagan wrote for the court Monday that the company's copyright infringement lawsuit could not go forward because the Constitution generally protects states from lawsuits in federal courts. The 21st century dispute arose over the Queen Anne's Revenge, which ran aground more than 300 years ago. The ship is the property of the state, but under an agreement, North Carolina-based Nautilus Productions has for nearly two decades documented the ship's salvage. In the process, the company copyrighted photos and videos.
POLICE SHOOTING-VIRGINIA
Virginia police identify suspect fatally shot during arrest
VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. (AP) — Police in Virginia have identified a man they killed while trying to arrest him on a felony warrant. A Virginia Beach Police statement on Sunday says 23-year-old Alvin Lamont Baum II was fatally shot on Friday near the oceanfront, and that a handgun was recovered nearby. It says Norfolk Police officers also were also involved. Authorities tried to give Baum first aid, but were unable to save him. An investigation has been launched by the Virginia Beach Police Investigative Division and the Office of the Commonwealth's Attorney.
VIRUS OUTBREAK-VIRGINIA
As Virginia cases rise, governor forecasts long disruptions
RICHMOND, Va. (AP) — Virginia Gov. Ralph Northam is warning state residents about a lengthy disruption to daily life as officials try to stem the intensity of the coronavirus outbreak. Northam on Sunday said COVID-19 will affect life for months, and the sooner people adopt new ways of living the sooner the challenges will end. Virginia health officials on Sunday night announced the deaths of three more people who tested positive for COVID-19, bringing the state's total to six. Northam says he'll announce on Monday what's going to happen with public schools, which are now in the middle of a two-week closure.