Here is the latest Virginia, Maryland, Delaware and Washington DC sports news from The Associated Press

WASHINGTON (AP) — A person with knowledge of the move tells The Associated Press the Washington Redskins have acquired quarterback Kyle Allen in a trade with the Carolina Panthers and sent cornerback Quinton Dunbar to the Seattle Seahawks. The cost was a fifth-round pick in each trade. Allen becomes competition for 2019 first-round pick Dwayne Haskins. He started 12 games for the Panthers last season with Cam Newton injured. New Washington coach Ron Rivera coached Allen with Carolina in 2018 and 2019. Dunbar was traded to Seattle after the Redskins didn't give him a raise following the release of Josh Norman.