Here is the latest Virginia, Maryland, Delaware and Washington DC sports news from The Associated Press

OWINGS MILLS, Md. (AP) — Cornerback Jimmy Smith has signed a one-year contract with the Ravens, who kept their secondary intact by extending his stay in Baltimore to a full decade. Smith was an unrestricted free agent after a season in which he hurt his knee in the opener and missed the next six games. But Smith has been a starter since his rookie season with the Ravens in 2011 and played a key role in Baltimore's victory over San Francisco in the 2012 Super Bowl.
WASHINGTON (AP) — A person with knowledge of the move tells The Associated Press the Washington Redskins have acquired quarterback Kyle Allen in a trade with the Carolina Panthers and sent cornerback Quinton Dunbar to the Seattle Seahawks. The cost was a fifth-round pick in each trade. Allen becomes competition for 2019 first-round pick Dwayne Haskins. He started 12 games for the Panthers last season with Cam Newton injured. New Washington coach Ron Rivera coached Allen with Carolina in 2018 and 2019. Dunbar was traded to Seattle after the Redskins didn't give him a raise following the release of Josh Norman.
RENTON, Wash. (AP) — A person with knowledge of the move says the Seattle Seahawks have acquired cornerback Quinton Dunbar from the Washington Redskins for a fifth-round pick. The move addresses a need for cornerback depth in Seattle’s secondary and Dunbar should instantly jump into the competition as a potential starter. Dunbar fits the mold of the cornerbacks Seattle wants to have in its defensive system.