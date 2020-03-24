2 Henrico residents at long-term rehab center die of COVID-19

HENRICO, Va. (WWBT) - Health officials said two patients in Henrico have died due to coronavirus, bringing the state’s total to nine deaths.
Officials said the two were elderly residents of the Canterbury Rehabilitation and Healthcare Center. They were among those receiving treatment at a hospital.
“The Rehabilitation and Healthcare Center has worked closely over several days with the Henrico Health Department to confirm the virus and relocate the affected patients to the hospital for care. They are following health department guidance and taking necessary steps to protect the health and safety of their residents and staff,” a release said.
The center said over the last 10 days that 10 Canterbury Rehabilitation and Healthcare Center residents have tested positive for COVID-19. Two of them are the patients who died.
Four residents are being treated at a regional hospital and four patients are being treated at the center in an isolated unit with dedicated nurses and staff. Additionally, three Canterbury Rehabilitation and Healthcare Center workers have tested positive for COVID-19.
“The safety and health of Canterbury residents and staff is our primary concern. We are working directly with local and state health departments and taking guidance from the Centers for Disease Control (CDC) protocols to help contain further spread of the virus,” the medical director said.
More than a week ago, the facility worked with health officials to implement measures to control transmission, including establishing a dedicated ward for residents with symptoms.
As an additional measure, the facility retained an industrial cleaning service to provide full and ongoing decontamination of the facility.
“This includes both daily deep cleanign and the incorporation of six hydroxyl generators, which create airborne hydoxyl radicals that treat pathogens in both the air and on surfaces,” the medical director said.
The center is monitoring all residents for symptoms along with daily employee screenings. Employees with respiratory symptoms and fever are prohibited from entering the facility.
“The health department is continuing to collaborate with the facility to reduce risk of transmission, conduct contact investigation, and to implement control measures,” a release said.
“While out thoughts, efforts and prayers are focused on our residents and the families of those who have passed, we also want to that those nurses, doctors, therapists, aides, housekeepers, dietary staff and maintenance teams that are working tirelessly to care for our elders. Their brave professionalism and dedication to the people in our care is a testament to the love and respect we all share for our residents,” Canterbury Rehabilitation and Healthcare Center said.
On site visitation for family members is still prohibited, but administrators encourage families to visit virtually by telephone or video call, email, text or instant messaging.
