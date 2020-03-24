Henrico couple exchanges virtual vows for family and friends

HENRICO, Va. (WWBT) - New restrictions have put a damper on wedding plans all over the world. However, they did not stop one Henrico couple from tying the knot.
Tori and Kyle Vance got married Saturday, but it was a bit different from what they originally planned.
They were supposed to marry in front of many family members and friends, but they decided to postpone their big day after the CDC made the recommendation to avoid large gatherings.
Yet, the two lovebirds still wanted to get married.
So, since they are both tech-savvy, they held their wedding ceremony on Zoom conferencing. Many of their family and friends logged on to watch their virtual vows.
The bride’s dad walked her down the hallway of his home via FaceTime since he lives in North Carolina.
The bride’s sister, Jillian Piccicuto, says it was beautiful, and a great example of going with the flow.
The family still plans to celebrate the couple once COVID-19 disappears.
Congratulations to the new Mr. and Mrs. Vance!
Copyright 2020 WWBT. All rights reserved.