Hanover Arts and Activities Center creates Ashland Chalk Walk Day

ASHLAND, Va. (WWBT) - Hanover Arts and Activities Center has created an Ashland Chalk Walk Day for families who would like to have fun during the quarantine.
While participating, the center encourages children and families to:
- Leave them a message/picture on the Center’s sidewalk
- Snap a picture and share your creations on social media using the hashtag #ashlandchalkwalk so everyone can see
- Practice social distancing while you create
- Take one packet of chalk per family
If you cannot attend, the Hanover Arts and Activities Center will be happy to bring you a packet of chalk by messaging them on Facebook.
