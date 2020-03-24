GRTC bans unaccompanied minors during COVID-19 outbreak

“Immediately after suspending fares, our ridership jumped by several thousand trips a day. Some were kids out of school with energy to burn and some were people wanting to enjoy the beautiful Spring weather. But some were budget-conscious people looking for employment, making trips to the grocery store, or going to the doctor. While overall daily ridership is still well below normal levels, we need to take additional measures for those who desperately need our service during this crisis,” GRTC Chief Executive Officer Julie Timm said.