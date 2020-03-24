GRTC bans unaccompanied minors during COVID-19 outbreak

RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - GRTC is banning all unaccompanied minors from riding GRTC during the COVID-19 outbreak.
Solo minors in work uniforms or with employee badges will be permitted to ride to and from work.
“Until further notice, customers are not allowed to remain on-board a single bus beyond their one-way trip. No extended rides on a single vehicle will be allowed” GRTC said.
With the recent school closures and warm weather, GRTC says there has been an increase in ridership, especially minors, riding in groups and for nonessential trips, which counter local, state and federal guidelines to only travel for essential trips.
“Immediately after suspending fares, our ridership jumped by several thousand trips a day. Some were kids out of school with energy to burn and some were people wanting to enjoy the beautiful Spring weather. But some were budget-conscious people looking for employment, making trips to the grocery store, or going to the doctor. While overall daily ridership is still well below normal levels, we need to take additional measures for those who desperately need our service during this crisis,” GRTC Chief Executive Officer Julie Timm said.
In addition to limited trips and restricted rides for minors and groups, GRTC asks riders to sit one passenger per row, except families riding together. Passengers in violation or are otherwise disruptive are subject to be removed from the bus.
“While it’s completely counter to our normal lives to beg people not to ride, that is exactly what we are doing. Serving the community’s very real and very essential mobility needs during this crisis is a juggling act. Please, save our service for those who need our service!” Timm said.
Copyright 2020 WWBT. All rights reserved.