Forecast: A pleasant Tuesday, more soaking rain tonight and tomorrow

Some sun returns on Tuesday with high temperatures back in the 60s. Rain tonight and tomorrow could bring another 1″ soaker.
TUESDAY: Partly Sunny and pleasant. High in the low 60s. Light NE winds. Rain likely at night.
WEDNESDAY: Chilly and rainy. Rain could be heavy at times. Much cooler again. Lows in the mid to upper 40s, little climb in temperatures (Rain Chance: 100%)
THURSDAY: Mostly sunny and warmer. Lows in the mid 40s, highs in the mid 60s. The best weather day of the week
FRIDAY: Partly sunny. A chance for an isolated morning shower. Lows near 50, highs in the low 70s. (Rain Chance: 20%)
SATURDAY: Warm. Partly to mostly cloudy and breezy with a few showers possible in the morning. Lows in the low 50s, highs in the low 70s. (Rain Chance: 20%)
SUNDAY: Partly to mostly cloudy. Lows in the low to mid 50s, highs in the upper 60s.
MONDAY: Partly sunny. Lows in the low 50s, highs in the mid 60s. (Rain Chance: 30%)
