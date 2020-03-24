Chesterfield County Public Schools issuing support for Chromebooks

By Adrianna Hargrove | March 24, 2020 at 6:28 AM EDT - Updated March 24 at 6:28 AM

CHESTERFIELD COUNTY, Va. (WWBT) - Chesterfield County Public Schools will be issuing support and free Xfinity hot spots for Chromebooks.

Support is limited to students in grades 5-12, who are already participating in the Chromebook take-home program.

On Tuesdays, support systems will be located at Thomas Dale and Matoaca High Schools from 9 a.m. to 12 p.m.

On Thursdays, support systems will be located at the Career and Technical Center on Hull Street and at Robious Middle School from 1 p.m. to 4 p.m.

