Chesterfield County Public Schools issuing support for Chromebooks

CHESTERFIELD COUNTY, Va. (WWBT) - Chesterfield County Public Schools will be issuing support and free Xfinity hot spots for Chromebooks.
Support is limited to students in grades 5-12, who are already participating in the Chromebook take-home program.
On Tuesdays, support systems will be located at Thomas Dale and Matoaca High Schools from 9 a.m. to 12 p.m.
On Thursdays, support systems will be located at the Career and Technical Center on Hull Street and at Robious Middle School from 1 p.m. to 4 p.m.
