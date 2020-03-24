Amazon offering free audiobooks, shows for kids at home

(WWBT) - There are some more options to keep kids occupied while they are stuck at home during the COVID-19 pandemic.
Amazon is offering select kid shows and movies for free - so there is no need for a Prime Membership to watch them. Some titles for viewers in the United States include Arthur, Caillou and Pete the Cat. Check out the list, HERE.
Audible, which is owned by Amazon, is also offering free audiobooks to kids.
“For as long as schools are closed, we’re open. Starting today, kids everywhere can instantly stream an incredible collection of stories, including titles across six different languages, that will help them continue dreaming, learning, and just being kids,” a statement read on Audible’s website.
Some of these titles include Winnie-the-Pooh, Anne of Green Gables, The Reluctant Dragon and Call of the Wild. Check out the full selection, HERE.
