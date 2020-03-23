Virginia reports seventh coronavirus death

VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. (WWBT) - Virginia has reported its seventh death due to coronavirus out of the Virginia Beach area.
The Virginia Beach Health Department says the patient was a man in his 70s with underlying health conditions. The cause of death was acute respiratory failure.
Health officials are still investigating the source of transmission.
“It is a sad day in our city after learning a Virginia Beach resident has died of the virus. Our hearts go out to his family and friends,” said Virginia Beach Health Director Dr. Demetria Lindsay. “Elderly individuals and those with underlying health conditions are at greater risk of complications from COVID-19, including death. These at-risk individuals are strongly advised to take steps to minimize contact with others who are ill, practice social distancing, and stay at home as much as possible.”
This comes after three Peninsula area residents died as a result of coronavirus on Sunday, March 22. On Saturday, March 21, a Fairfax County man in his 60s was the third person to die in the state as a result of the coronavirus. On Monday, March 16, Northam confirmed the second death of a person in the state due to coronavirus.
On Saturday, March 14, the Virginia Department of Health and the Peninsula Health District reported the death of a hospitalized patient who previously tested positive for coronavirus, marking the first death in the Commonwealth of Virginia due to coronavirus.
