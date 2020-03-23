Va. woman returns home after stranded in Honduras due to coronavirus concerns

HENRICO, Va. (WWBT) - A Henrico woman has finally returned home after being stranded in Honduras due to a lockdown as a result of the coronavirus concerns.
Jessi Renehan works in El Progreso, Honduras teaching children through the non-profit Students Helping Honduras. However, her workflow started changing as COVID-19 concerns traveled internationally.
"On Thursday the 12th is when the government canceled school and we started looking at the problem as an organization of 'okay, this is starting to affect us; it's not an isolated incident in Asia,'" Renehan said.
The 24-year-old, and Deep Run High School graduate, has taught at Villa Soleada Bilingual School for the last two years through the non-profit.
Once schools shutdown on March 12, Renehan said the group started working on a plan to get the team back home to North America, but things didn’t go as planned.
"The Honduran government didn't start responding until about Sunday of last week,” she said. “That's when they shut down the borders within 12 hours. So, we didn't have enough time to get to the airport; we were sort of stranded in the city."
Renehan tried contacting the U.S. embassy there in Honduras but said she never got a response. Finally, the group reached out to a women's U.S. tackle football team who was in the country who put them in touch with someone who organized a different flight.
However, Renehan and her fellow colleagues had no idea what kind of plane they were flying back to the U.S. on until they arrived at the airport.
“It was an I.C.E. plane,” she said. “They had been deporting immigrants and we got on that plane after they had finished deporting people back to Honduras on Sunday.”
That plane took them to Louisiana where certain measures she was expecting apparently didn't happen.
"When we flew in there was no sort of screening,” Renehan said. “We didn't get tested for anything... we were very confused by that."
Physically Renehan feels fine right now, besides the exhaustion of traveling for the last 24 hours.
However, when she gets home, Renehan said plans to take measures of her own since she was living out of the country.
"What we're looking at is me probably self-quarantining myself for the next two weeks to make sure I'm not a risk to my loved ones and of course minimized the risk as much as possible, not exposing anybody unnecessarily," she said.
Renehan’s flight landed safely Monday afternoon.
Her hope is to return to Honduras once the COVID-19 concerns subside.
“We’re coming back; this is not a ‘we’re out and we’re never going to see them again’,” Renehan said. “We have a lot of unfinished goodbyes, unfinished relationships so we’ve very, very excited to come back and continue focusing on their education. That’s the most important thing; making sure they have the best chance for the future.”
