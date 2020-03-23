On This Day: Patrick Henry delivers his famous ‘Liberty or Death’ speech

(WWBT) - On this day, March 23, 1775, Patrick Henry delivered his famous “Liberty or Death” speech, calling for American independence.
The speech was given at Saint John’s Episcopal Church in Richmond during the second Virginia revolutionary convention that included members George Washington, Thomas Jefferson, Peyton Randolph, and Richard Henry Lee.
You can learn more about Henry’s famous speech on NBC12′s How We Got Here podcast. Hear from a historian who published a Patrick Henry biography in 2017 and sound from a re-enactment of Henry’s speech.
