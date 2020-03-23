Shoppers stock up on distilled spirits amid fears Virginia ABC stores might close

Across Virginia, the state’s Alcoholic Beverage Control stores are seeing a significant jump in business, likely by people preparing for an extended period of home isolation, said Taylor Thornburg, a spokeswoman for the ABC. The agency holds a monopoly on distilled spirit sales in Virginia and state government thus far has deemed it an essential service and chosen to keep the stores open. But as confirmed coronavirus cases increase exponentially, there’s no guarantee that will remain the same.