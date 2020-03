📣Parents: Don’t forget to tune-in Mon-Fri 2:00-2:30 for Mr. K’s 30 Minutes of Math. RPS Supt. Kamras, a former math teacher and 2005 National Teacher of the Year, will be demonstrating some cool math lessons for students and families. #WeAreRPS #RPSStrong https://t.co/EhSQb3lOMD pic.twitter.com/ppu6eZ9tl4