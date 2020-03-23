RPD investigating shooting

RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - Richmond Police are currently investigating a shooting that took place at the intersection of Redd St. and Spotsylvania St.
Sunday, March 22 around 9:10 p.m., RPD received a report stating that a person had been shot.
RPD arrived on the scene and were unable to locate a victim.
Moments later, a juvenile male victim arrived at a local hospital suffering from a non-life threatening gunshot wound.
Anyone with information about this incident is asked to call Crime Stoppers at 780-1000.
