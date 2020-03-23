Richmond police officer tests positive for COVID-19

RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - A Richmond police officer has tested positive for COVID-19 following a trip to New York.
According to Richmond City Health District, the officer is in her 40s, is home in isolation and is in stable condition.
Another co-worker who has been in close contact with her is under self-quarantine and monitoring for symptoms.
“Preliminary investigation by RCHD and RPD has not determined any potential for close contact with Richmond residents during this time period. However, RCHD and the RPD are reviewing and investigating any possible additional close contacts the officer may have had during the performance of her duties,” a release said.
This is the first known case of a City of Richmond employee testing positive.
“My first concern is for her and her family and the extended family of her co-workers,” said Police Chief William Smith. “We have taken precautions to limit exposure to our staff and to the community we serve. It is extremely important that we all continue to do our part in controlling the spread of the virus through the recommended protocols.”
