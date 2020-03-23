A Richmond burger spot, a chicken joint & an Asian street food place need your help

RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - We’re taking a different approach with our Restaurant Report as local restaurants need our help during this time.
Our favorite spots are hurting, now that many have shut down their dining rooms. But many are still fighting and we’ve got to help out.
First up we’re talking about Hot Chick; it’s a Richmond hot chicken spot on North 17th Street. They’re offering delivery through DoorDash and Chop Chop RVA, or you can order carryout online!
Next, Beauvine; it’s a burger place that you’ll find on West Main Street in Carytown. You can go curbside or get delivery. But the restaurant is asking you call them directly instead of using an app; their number is 804-592-5592.
