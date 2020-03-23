Richmond Animal Care and Control creates food bank for pets

RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - Richmond Animal Care and Control (RACC) creates a food bank for pet owners and their pets who are struggling financially to feed their pets.
A small food bank pantry will be open from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. seven days a week.
The pantry will be located in front of the shelter.
Food for humans will also be available too.
RACC urges customers to place orders online and to not purchase in stores or bring items from your home due to sanitary precautions.
RACC will be accepting donations. All donations should be shipped to 1600 Chamberlayne Avenue, Richmond, Va. 23222.
