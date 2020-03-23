Police considering speed as factor in crash that killed 10-year-old

AMELIA, Va. (WWBT) - A 10-year-old boy is dead and two others are fighting for their lives after a crash in Amelia County on Sunday.
Police were called just before 7:30 p.m. to the crash along Genito Road west of Spring Branch Lane.
Troopers said a 2015 Nissan Altima, driven by, Amanda L. Barker, 31, of Amelia, was heading west on Genito Road when she ran off the road in a curve, struck a cement culvert and then struck a tree.
Baker was not wearing a seatbelt and was flown to the hospital for life-threatening injuries, police said. An 8-year-old girl was wearing her seatbelt and was also flown to the hospital for life-threatening injuries.
A 10-year-old boy died from his injuries at the scene. Police said he was wearing a seat belt.
Speed is being considered a factor in the crash.
Police continue to investigate.
