Police considering speed as factor in crash that killed 10-year-old
March 23, 2020 at 12:29 PM EDT - Updated March 23 at 12:29 PM

AMELIA, Va. (WWBT) - A 10-year-old boy is dead and two others are fighting for their lives after a crash in Amelia County on Sunday.

Police were called just before 7:30 p.m. to the crash along Genito Road west of Spring Branch Lane.

Troopers said a 2015 Nissan Altima, driven by, Amanda L. Barker, 31, of Amelia, was heading west on Genito Road when she ran off the road in a curve, struck a cement culvert and then struck a tree.

Baker was not wearing a seatbelt and was flown to the hospital for life-threatening injuries, police said. An 8-year-old girl was wearing her seatbelt and was also flown to the hospital for life-threatening injuries.

A 10-year-old boy died from his injuries at the scene. Police said he was wearing a seat belt.

Speed is being considered a factor in the crash.

Police continue to investigate.

