Virginia governor cancels school year, orders certain types of businesses to close

RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - Gov. Northam has ordered all schools to remain closed for the rest of the school year and is placing additional restrictions on businesses.
Northam says restaurants must do carry-out, curbside or delivery only. All recreational businesses, such as bowling alleys, theaters, must close. Hair salons, barbers and other non-essential brick and mortar businesses that can’t do social distancing must close. Other non-essential shops may only have 10 patrons.
The closures will take effect at midnight on Tuesday and will last at least 30 days.
Northam said a list classifying businesses will be made available shortly. Once the list is available, a link will be added to the story.
The total number of confirmed coronavirus cases in Virginia is now at 254 with 38 people being hospitalized.
On Sunday, the governor made clear that COVID-19 will continue to impact the commonwealth for months, not weeks.
Northam already canceled schools across the state for two weeks at a minimum, but multiple schools have started to extend those closures in Central Virginia.
“We are seeing this sharp increase in positive tests because we do have more capability of testing coming online,” said Northam. "But we are also seeing it because this virus continues to spread.”
The state’s testing capacity increased last week, but on Saturday Northam said the priority is for health care workers and people in nursing homes.
Governor Ralph Northam will continue to update the commonwealth on the coronavirus outbreak in daily briefings, but they will now be moved to 2 p.m.
So far, six Virginians have died from the virus, and it has now spread to all regions of the state.
Governor Northam says social distancing remains the key to stopping the spread and encouraged people to stay off beaches and away from parties, saying “this is not a vacation."
Businesses can be charged and even lose licenses if they choose to stay open with more than 10 people inside, which is following new federal guidelines. That includes restaurants, bars, movie theaters and gyms.
