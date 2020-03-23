News to Know for March 23: Statewide coronavirus cases rise to 219; Updated meal sites; Three coronavirus deaths in Va.; YMCA childcare services; Heavy rain with chilly temperatures

RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - Grab some rain gear (and Clorox wipes) before heading out the door today!
We’ll get two soaking rains this week. The first is happening now (Monday) and another chance early Wednesday.
Cloudy and cool with rain. The heaviest rain falls around or before sunrise. Lighter rain on and off through mid-afternoon. Highs near 50.
Coronavirus has dominated headlines across the United States, and the status within our country and commonwealth is changing rapidly. To make it easier to stay up to date, NBC12 put everything you need to know in one place.
The Virginia Department of Health confirmed 219 cases of coronavirus in the state on Sunday - up 67 cases from the day before. Officials expect the number to continue to climb in the coming days and weeks.
So far, three Virginians have died from the virus, and it has now spread to all regions of the state.
“We are seeing this sharp increase in positive tests because we do have more capability of testing coming online," said Northam. "But we are also seeing it because this virus continues to spread.”
Governor Ralph Northam will continue to update the commonwealth on the coronavirus outbreak in daily briefings, but they will now be moved to 2 p.m.
A decision on the fate of public schools for the rest of the academic year is expected to be announced today.
Sunday, the Virginia Department of Health reported three deaths of residents in the Peninsula area, two of whom previously tested positive for COVID-19 and the third person was a new positive case.
All three residents were women in their 80′s. One individual was a resident at a long-term care facility. The patients were from Newport News, Williamsburg and James City County respectively.
It is currently not known how the three women acquired coronavirus.
The first positive case of COVID-19 in Louisa County has been confirmed today by the Thomas Jefferson Health District.
According to the health district, the individual was tested on March 19th and has been quarantined since that time. The test results came back Saturday, March 21.
Louisa County and the health district continue to urge citizens to employ healthy practices.
Richmond Public Schools will be expanding its meal delivery by using buses to bring food to 34 locations around the city.
Buses will be at the locations for 30 minutes only.
RPS will also be closing 10 distribution sites.
These sites will stay open Monday through Friday at 9:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m.:
- Boushall MS
- Broad Rock ES
- George Wythe HS
- Miles Jones ES
- Reid ES
- Armstrong HS
- MLK MS
- Ginter Park ES
- Binford MS
- Carver ES
The newest meal distribution site in Henrico is Ward Elementary School located at 3400 Darbytown Road, Henrico, Va. 23231.
The Richmond Police Department is investigating a homicide that occurred last Thursday evening in the city’s east end.
On Thursday, March 19, officers were called to the 3000 block of Nine Mile Road at approximately 7:38 p.m., after reports of shots being fired.
When officials arrived on the scene they located the victim, a 16-year-old male, inside a convenience store where he collapsed after being shot outside the store.
Anyone with information to share is asked to call RPD Detective D. Cuffley at (804) 646-0569 or Crime Stoppers at (804) 780-1000.
The City of Richmond and the YMCA of Greater Richmond are teaming up to provide childcare to children of medical personnel.
The Downtown YMCA will open on Monday and be the first of several emergency childcare centers around the city.
The centers are for children in grades kindergarten through eight and will be open Monday through Friday from 6 a.m. to 6 p.m.
Healthcare providers will work directly with the YMCA to register children of essential employees.
In a statement Friday, Target announced it is raising its pay by $2 an hour until at least May 2.
This April, Target will pay out bonuses to 20,000 hourly store team leads who oversee individual departments in Target stores, ranging from $250-$1,500.
$1 million will be donated to the Target Team Member Giving Fund to assist team members who are most impacted by coronavirus.
Target is also offering a new option for all team members who are 65 or older, pregnant or those with underlying medical conditions to access paid leave.
Country Music star Garth Brooks is going to be giving his fans a live concert due to the coronavirus outbreak.
In a Facebook post, Brooks said, “Monday night at 7:00 p.m. ET the Queen and I are playing your requests during #StudioG! Post your song requests below and let’s let music connect us during this disconnected time! It’s house cleaning ALL NIGHT LONG #GarthRequestLive !!! love, g”
