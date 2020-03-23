Lynyrd Skynyrd to return to Richmond in July

RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - Lynard Skynyrd will be performing at Innsbrook After Hours on Thursday, July 23, for “one last time.”
Tickets for the concert will go on sale online, Friday, March 27 at 10:00 a.m.
A limited number of early bird general admission tickets for the show will be available during the week of March 27-April 2 for $32.
The Lynyrd Skynyrd farewell tour, which comes from the name of their song, “The Last of the Street Survivors,” and the band’s multi-platinum studio album, “Street Survivors” will consist of original member Gary Rossington joined by Johnny Van Zant, Rickey Medlocke, Mark “Sparky” Matejka, Michael Cartellone, Keith Christopher, Peter Keys, Dale Krantz Rossington, and Carol Chase.
The concert will celebrate a career that has spanned more than 40 years and includes a catalog of more than 60 albums with more than 30 million units sold.
