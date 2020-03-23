Lynyrd Skynyrd to return to Richmond in July

The Lynyrd Skynyrd farewell tour, which comes from the name of their song, “The Last of the Street Survivors,” and the band’s multi-platinum studio album, “Street Survivors” will consist of original member Gary Rossington joined by Johnny Van Zant, Rickey Medlocke, Mark “Sparky” Matejka, Michael Cartellone, Keith Christopher, Peter Keys, Dale Krantz Rossington, and Carol Chase.