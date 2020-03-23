Latest Virginia news, sports, business and entertainment at 3:20 a.m. EDT

VIRUS OUTBREAK-VIRGINIA
As Virginia cases rise, governor forecasts long disruptions
RICHMOND, Va. (AP) — Virginia Gov. Ralph Northam is warning state residents about a lengthy disruption to daily life as officials try to stem the intensity of the coronavirus outbreak. Northam on Sunday said COVID-19 will affect life for months, and the sooner people adopt new ways of living the sooner the challenges will end. Virginia health officials on Sunday night announced the deaths of three more people who tested positive for COVID-19, bringing the state's total to six. Northam says he'll announce on Monday what's going to happen with public schools, which are now in the middle of a two-week closure.
VIRUS OUTBREAK-NATION'S CAPITAL
Nations's capital trying to keep crowds from cherry blossoms
WASHINGTON (AP) — As the signature cherry blossom trees go through peak bloom in the nation's capital, officials here are resorting to mass street closures to keep large crowds away. Public officials are in the bizarre position of publicly pleading for low turnout and one prominent local chef has launched the #StayHomeCherryBlossomsChallenge to make low visitation numbers into some sort of community goal. Police closed down streets, bridges and traffic circles Sunday morning to limit the traditional crowds who pack the area around the Jefferson Memorial and the Tidal Basin. The cherry blossoms reached peak bloom on Friday and should stay that way for about 10 days.
OFFICER-SHOOTING
Virginia police investigating officer's shooting of suspect
SUFFOLK, Va. (AP) — Police in a Virginia city are conducting an internal investigation of a shooting in which an officer wounded a suspect in an alleged abduction. Suffolk police says the shooting occurred when a city officer responded to a report Saturday of the armed domestic abduction of a woman. Police say the male suspect and the officer had a physical altercation in which the suspect took the officer's Taser and fired, striking the officer before the officer returned fire with his gun. The man was taken a local hospital for serious injuries. A separate criminal investigation is also going on.
VIRUS OUTBREAK-VIRGINIA CASINOS
Virginia poised to legalize casinos at unlucky time
RICHMOND, Va. (AP) — Two week ago, Virginia lawmakers approved legislation to allow developers to build five large casino resorts around the state in what supporters hope will be a dramatic economic boost to struggling areas. But those plans are now in serious doubt thanks to the coronavirus pandemic, which forced nearly every commercial casino in the country to close just a matter of days after lawmakers voted. Stock prices of major casino operators, including those vying to move to Virginia, have cratered raising questions about whether the industry will be able to finance the gleaming casino resorts that lawmakers have envisioned.
VIRUS OUTBREAK-OUTER BANKS
N Carolina commission: Vacation renters should get refunds
DUCK, N.C. (AP) — A North Carolina state panel says people renting beach houses in counties that have blocked visitor access to the Outer Banks because of the new coronavirus should get their money refunded. The North Carolina Real Estate Commission has ruled that state law sides with tenants in this situation. The Virginian-Pilot newspaper reports the commission says landlords who won’t refund money are open to lawsuits. Dare and Currituck counties have approved orders preventing visitors and non-resident property owners from entering the Outer Banks. And Hyde County has blocked visitor access to Ocracoke Island.
TEENAGER KILLED
Police in Virginia capital says 16-year-old shot to death
RICHMOND, Va. (AP) — Police in Virginia's capital city are seeking information about a homicide in which a 16-year-old youth died. Richmond police were called to a shooting on the city's east side and found the male teenager inside a convenience store. The teenager was pronounced dead at a local hospital. His name hasn't been released. A male adult inside the store at the time was also shot. He went to the hospital for a non-life-threatening injury. No charges have been filed.
WHITE SUPREMACISTS ARRESTED
Judge won't free man linked to extremists over virus risk
SILVER SPRING, Md. (AP) — A federal magistrate judge has ruled the risk of exposure to coronavirus in jail doesn't warrant freeing a 19-year-old Maryland man while he awaits trial on criminal charges stemming from his membership in a violent white supremacist group. Attorneys for William Garfield Bilbrough IV say his diabetes makes him particularly vulnerable if he's exposed to coronavirus while he's detained at the Correctional Treatment Facility in Washington, D.C.. On Friday, however, U.S. Magistrate Judge Timothy Sullivan ruled there's no reason to believe Bilbrough is at increased risk of being infected. Bilbrough and two other men linked to a white supremacist group called The Base have been in custody since their arrests in January.
VIRUS OUTBREAK-VIRGINIA
Test rules eased on Virginia doctors, nursing home residents
RICHMOND, Va. (AP) — Virginia health officials have eased COVID-19 testing criteria for doctors and nurses treating coronavirus patients and for nursing home and long-term care home residents. Gov. Ralph Northam made the announcement on Saturday, as the number of positive cases for the new coronavirus in the state went over 150. Northam also says he issued an executive order to give nursing homes and hospitals more flexibility to add beds so they can address the anticipated surge in individuals needing care. Attorney General Mark Herring also made clear that public bodies can hold electronic meetings to address an emergency.